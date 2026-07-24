Free training plans for the 2026 Santa Monica Classic are now available from the LA Road Runners, the event's training program. The race, produced by The McCourt Foundation, takes place Sept. 13.

The LA Road Runners trains and supports participants for the Santa Monica Classic, the Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K and the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon. The program's downloadable, eight-week training plans for the Classic are now available online, with five levels based on experience and goals.

To mark the start of training, the foundation and LA Road Runners hosted a free Summer Meet Up run on July 11 at the Third Street Promenade. Nearly 100 local runners came together for a 3- or 5-mile group workout previewing the Santa Monica Classic courses.

"For over 30 years, the LA Road Runners program has been helping athletes of all levels train for iconic local races like the Santa Monica Classic," said Lucie Murray, senior manager of community and youth programs for the foundation. "33% of Santa Monica Classic participants also take part in the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, with many also running in the Rose Bowl Half Marathon. It's a perfect stepping stone for those who set goals for longer distances."

Registration for the Santa Monica Classic is open and is expected to sell out weeks ahead of race day. The event features a 10K and 5K, with partners including ASICS, Michelob Ultra, UCLA Health, KIA and Optimum Nutrition. It is one of four annual running events produced by The McCourt Foundation, a Los Angeles- and Boston-based nonprofit focused on funding neurological research and community wellness. Since its inception, the foundation has donated more than $7.2 million to neurology research and generated more than $81 million for charity partners.

The event also features a Kids Run for ages 3 to 8 on a half-kilometer route, part of the Kids Run LA Challenge.

For more information, visit mccourtfoundation.org.

Edited by SMDP Staff