Getty's free annual outdoor summer concert series "Garden Concerts for Kids" returns for weekends in August, giving children and families a chance to dance, sing and celebrate with notable children's musicians.

The series kicks off Aug. 1 and 2 with Grammy Award-winning Dan Zanes, Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes and gospel singer Tyree Austin, whose interactive performances blend folk, jazz, gospel and roots music. Peruvian singer-songwriter Flor Bromley, a Grammy and Latin Grammy nominee known for joyful bilingual music, performs Aug. 8 and 9. The series closes Aug. 15 and 16 with Elizabeth Mitchell, a two-time Grammy nominee marking the 20th anniversary of her Smithsonian Folkways album "You Are My Little Bird."

Concerts begin at 4 p.m. on the grass lawn at the Getty Center's Central Garden. Free reservations are required and include general admission to the museum. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic and to explore the galleries and current exhibitions.

"We're delighted to welcome families to this year's Garden Concerts for Kids season and celebrate an incredible lineup of talented musicians who will fill the garden with music, fun, and memorable performances for all to enjoy," said Daniela Alvarez, public programs coordinator at the Getty Museum.

The Getty Center is open Tuesday through Friday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is $25, or $15 after 3 p.m. and $10 after 6 p.m. Parking is free after 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Getty offers free family programming year-round at the Getty Center and Getty Villa. The Getty Center will temporarily close for renovations beginning March 2027.

Edited by SMDP Staff