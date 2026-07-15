Gibson Dunn announced Thursday that it has partnered with LA28 and Team USA in connection with the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The firm will provide legal services to support LA28 as it prepares to host the Games, which will mark the return of the summer Olympics to the United States for the first time in more than three decades.

Founded in Los Angeles more than 135 years ago, Gibson Dunn has long played a role in the city's civic, business and cultural life. The firm said the partnership reflects its commitment to Los Angeles and to initiatives that strengthen the region.

"We are proud to partner with LA28 and Team USA in support of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Barbara Becker, chair and managing partner of Gibson Dunn. "Serving Los Angeles and its communities has been part of Gibson Dunn since our founding here, and this is a special moment to see that commitment extend to a Games that will welcome the world — and benefit the city and the people who call it home."

The partnership builds on the firm's experience advising clients across the sports industry. Its Sports Industry Group represents teams, venues, athletic associations, sponsors, broadcasters, financial institutions, municipalities and other stakeholders on transactional, regulatory, governance, litigation, intellectual property, labor and employment, and commercial matters.

"Preparing for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games requires sophisticated advice across a wide range of legal disciplines, and Gibson Dunn is uniquely positioned to bring together lawyers from across the firm to help LA28 meet that challenge," said Candice Choh and Kahn Scolnick, co-partners in charge of the firm's Los Angeles and Century City offices.

Elisabeth Frienberg, chief legal officer of LA28, said the firm's local roots, industry reach and multidisciplinary capabilities make it well qualified to support the complex legal needs of an event of the Games' scale.

The firm said the partnership also reflects its broader commitment to public service. Through its pro bono practice and support for civic initiatives, Gibson Dunn has helped advance causes across Southern California and is proud to support a Games expected to deliver a lasting economic and civic legacy for the region.

Edited by SMDP Staff