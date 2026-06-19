On Saturday, June 20 — the summer solstice and longest day of the year — GO Campaign will launch the largest initiative in its history: the GO Day of Giving.

In recognition of its 20th anniversary, the global nonprofit is inviting the public to donate $20 toward causes led by "Local Heroes," trusted community leaders who deliver small, high-impact projects for vulnerable children around the world. The campaign is called 20 for 20.

Organizers say $20 can provide sanitary napkins for girls in the Congo who would otherwise miss up to 20% of school, cover basic medical care that could change a child's life in Senegal, or signal to a Local Hero in Los Angeles that their work matters.

Since 2006, GO Campaign — short for Giving Opportunity — has partnered with a global network of Local Heroes who understand the challenges facing children in their communities and the solutions most likely to succeed. By supporting locally led efforts rather than one-size-fits-all approaches, the organization says it helps ensure resources reach the families who need them most. The model has helped improve the lives of more than 470,000 vulnerable children in 42 countries.

New findings from the GO Campaign Small Acts Index found that 41% of respondents said encouragement and belief from another person had the greatest lasting impact on their childhood — far exceeding financial assistance, educational opportunity or material support. A separate finding showed 77% of adults remember a small act of generosity worth $20 or less years later.

"Twenty dollars may not sound life-changing," said Scott Fifer, founder and CEO of GO Campaign. "But in the right hands, it can have an extraordinary impact. Our Local Heroes know their communities, understand the challenges children face, and know exactly where public support can do the most good. That's why this model has worked for 20 years, and why we're inviting people everywhere to be part of it."

Through GO Day of Giving, the organization hopes to show that collective action powered by thousands of $20 gifts can create meaningful impact at scale.

For more information or to donate, visit gocampaign.org or give $20.

Edited by SMDP Staff