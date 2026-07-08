Santa Monica police used a less-lethal launcher to detain a man armed with a hatchet Monday morning after he ignored orders to drop the weapon, according to the department.

Officers responded to the area of Ocean Way and Bay Street around 6:58 a.m. Monday after a report of a man with blood on his face carrying a hatchet and waving it while walking through the area, police said.

Officers found the man a short time later near Barnard Way and Fraser Street. He was armed with the hatchet and did not comply with repeated commands to stop and drop the weapon, police said. As he continued moving through a public area with pedestrians nearby, officers deployed a 40mm less-lethal launcher to gain compliance and reduce the risk of a deadly force encounter, according to police.

The man was detained without further incident. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel evaluated him at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, police said.

No firearm was discharged by officers. The incident remains under review consistent with department policy.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.