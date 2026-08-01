Horvath convenes entertainment union coalition on Hollywood's future

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath met last week with leaders of the Entertainment Union Coalition to discuss challenges facing the region's film and television industry and strategies to keep production, jobs and investment local. She later introduced a motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting to support legal action against the Warner Bros.-Paramount merger.

The roundtable, led by Teamsters At-Large Vice President and Motion Picture Division Director Lindsay Dougherty, brought together representatives from unions spanning film, television, music and live production. Discussion focused on expanding production incentives, streamlining permitting, protecting workers and strengthening the county's long-term competitiveness.

"Hollywood and our entertainment industry is too important for Los Angeles County to simply hope someone else will save it," Horvath said. "Local leaders have an obligation and responsibility in ensuring that we remain the creative capital of the world. That means partnering with labor and studios, pushing for smarter incentives, modernizing how productions work with government, and fighting for the hundreds of thousands of workers and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a thriving entertainment economy."

"She has been a staunch advocate for our industry, understanding the important jobs it creates for our members and its critical economic impact for Los Angeles County and across our state," said Rebecca Rhine, Entertainment Union Coalition president.

Horvath reaffirmed support for California's expanded Film & Television Tax Credit Program and highlighted proposals to expand credits for post-production and commercial production. She also updated the group on the county's response to industry consolidation, including advocacy regarding the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

The discussion also highlighted work to implement Horvath and Supervisor Barger's motion to strengthen production in the county, including exploring an evergreen production fund, streamlining permitting through the LA County Film Office, eliminating duplicative fees and developing a low-impact permitting process for unincorporated areas.

The coalition includes the California Federation of Labor Unions, LiUNA! Local 724, IBEW Local 40, the California IATSE Council, Teamsters Local 399, SAG-AFTRA, American Federation of Musicians Local 47, IATSE Local 892, Writers Guild of America West and the International Cinematographers Guild IATSE Local 600.

Edited by SMDP Staff