A podcast dedicated to the stories behind iconic hotels recently brought its cameras to Santa Monica, filming an episode at the historic Eden Hotel on Ocean Avenue that explores the centennial of Historic Route 66.

Hotel History co-hosts Yael Lilit and D'Etta Brown interviewed Los Angeles Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds about his 2,400-mile road trip from Chicago to Santa Monica, covering the roadside motels, quirky attractions and people he encountered along the way.

The podcast chose the Eden Hotel for its proximity to the unofficial western terminus of Route 66 at the Santa Monica Pier. The highway, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has drawn a devoted following of travelers — known as "roadies" — to Santa Monica over the decades.

"Route 66 has captured the world's imagination for a century," Brown said, noting that John Steinbeck dubbed it the "Mother Road" in The Grapes of Wrath and that Nat King Cole immortalized it in his hit song "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66." Reynolds observed during the interview that European travelers now outnumber Americans on the historic highway.

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Edited by SMDP Staff