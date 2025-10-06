Housing for mentally ill individuals coming to Ocean Ave

Two former senior living facilities on Ocean Avenue will open as supportive housing for people with serious mental illness before the end of October, city officials confirmed last week.

The 49 units on the 400 block and 800 block of Ocean Avenue will be operated by St. Joseph Center and funded by Los Angeles County. A portion of the units will be reserved for Santa Monica residents, with 24-hour on-site staffing planned to provide care and oversight.

Mayor Lana Negrete was the first to inform the community about the project and remains the only official to have provided public information about the development.

She said the City of Santa Monica has no regulatory authority to approve or deny the project, which was initiated through a partnership between a private property owner and the nonprofit organization. The city learned of the project only after permits were filed with the county.

Property owner Leo Pustilnikov offered the former senior living facility to St. Joseph Center, making the nonprofit eligible to apply for state grant funding through the County's Department of Mental Health. The state grant program requires applicants to own property, which drove the site selection process.

"The City didn't initiate it — and we weren't involved in selecting the site," Negrete said in a statement to residents. "The City found out after permits were filed — and that's when I was informed and immediately shared with the public."

Pustilnikov is a prominent developer with controversial Builder’s Remedy projects in several communities. He also owns property on the Promenade and was one of the DTSM Inc, members removed by City Council this year prompting Pustilnikov to file a lawsuit against the City.

The Ocean Ave. project has drawn concerns from residents about its impact on the surrounding neighborhood. St. Joseph Center previously managed services at The Manor on Pico Boulevard, another supportive housing facility.

The mayor emphasized that round-the-clock staffing is designed to keep the buildings safe, ensure residents receive support and prevent disruption to nearby residents.

"I'll be watching closely to make sure that commitment is followed through and that both the people being housed and our surrounding community are well served," Negrete said.

Despite the city's lack of jurisdiction, officials worked with county authorities to ensure a proper management plan was implemented. Negrete said she is pushing for better communication and outreach before the facilities open, ensuring public safety and local social services are involved, and demanding that Santa Monica residents receive priority for the units.

The County Department of Mental Health administers the state grant funding for the project. The county has not released additional details about operations, staffing levels or admission criteria.

Negrete acknowledged public frustration with the process, noting that Santa Monica residents "are being put in an unfair position, taking the heat for decisions made by the County and State."

"Our community hasn't seen these projects go smoothly before," she said.

The mayor also raised broader questions about the effectiveness of open-door supportive housing facilities for individuals with severe mental illness.

"Many of the people who need help the most won't get better in open-door facilities," Negrete said. "They need secure hospital settings with real treatment — for their safety and ours."

The project is part of a larger state and county effort to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness and mental health crises. However, local officials have increasingly expressed frustration about limited municipal involvement in siting and oversight decisions.

Negrete urged concerned residents to direct their feedback to the County Department of Mental Health, the Governor's Office and state housing agencies, which have primary authority over such developments.

"You deserve better," Negrete said. "I'll keep showing up to make sure you get it."

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story quoted Mayor Negrete as saying St. Joseph operated the Manor. St. Joseph Center did not operate The Manor and that facility is not closing. An individual property owner operates the Manor, and St. Joseph Center was contracted by LA county to only handle case management.