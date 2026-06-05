Los Angeles meditation nonprofit InsightLA will lead a free 12-mile Walk for Peace on Saturday, June 6, from Hollywood Forever Cemetery to Tongva Park in Santa Monica, inviting Angelenos to respond to social and political division through collective, peaceful action.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. with a community gathering outside Hollywood Forever Cemetery and travels west along Santa Monica Boulevard through Hollywood, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, concluding with a picnic at Tongva Park around 3 p.m. Participants are asked to wear a simple white top as a shared symbol of peace.

A shorter 1.5-mile option is available for those who prefer to join at 1:15 p.m. at InsightLA's Santa Monica Center, 1430 Olympic Blvd., before walking with the full group to Tongva Park.

The event is inspired by a 2,300-mile, 108-day Walk for Peace completed in February 2026 by Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara and fellow monks, who walked from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. The monks are not involved in the Los Angeles event.

The walk is led by InsightLA teachers Lisa Kring, LCSW, and Nico Cary. Kring has said she carries with her words from Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara: "Peace does not begin somewhere far away. It begins with one breath, one step, right now."

Volunteers are needed to assist along the route. The event is free. Registration is requested. Volunteers may sign up at this link: https://airtable.com/appRxDHPwSqWB86B6/pagonXrQzj29urQhQ/form

Edited by SMDP Staff