A seventh-grade student from John Adams Middle School has earned top honors in two writing competitions hosted by the Elks Lodge, highlighting student voice and critical thinking across the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

Daniela Kadish was awarded first place in the competition themed "What Does Service to Your Country Mean to You" and second place in the competition themed "Drugs Are a Grave Mistake." The contests were introduced to students across the district in late 2025.

The annual writing competitions encourage students to reflect on civic responsibility, personal choices and the impact of their actions through written expression. The Elks Lodge is a national fraternal organization that supports youth programs, scholarships and community service initiatives.

Students from across the district participated in the competitions, with several receiving recognition during an awards ceremony held Feb. 27.

"Opportunities like this allow students to explore important real-world topics while developing their voice as writers," said Dr. Martha Chacon, principal of John Adams Middle School. "We are proud of Daniela for her achievement and the way she represented our school community."

The recognition underscores the district's commitment to fostering student voice, critical thinking and meaningful learning experiences that prepare students for success beyond the classroom.

Edited by SMDP Staff