JSX will begin nonstop flights between Santa Monica Airport and Oakland on Sept. 14, the air carrier announced. Seats are now on sale.

The service will operate up to three times a day, and twice a day on Saturdays, on JSX's ATR 42-600 aircraft, which seats 30 and offers free Starlink Wi-Fi. Introductory one-way fares start at $149 and include at least two checked bags, onboard cocktails and business-class legroom, the company said.

Passengers check in 20 to 30 minutes before departure at private terminals in Santa Monica and Oakland, bypassing traditional airport lines.

"Our customers tell us they want less friction and more speed when they travel within California," said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. "This new service between Santa Monica and Oakland is truly California's high-speed plane. From door-to-door, there's no faster, more convenient way to go from the west side of Los Angeles to the North Bay than with JSX."

Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon welcomed the route. "We're excited to welcome JSX's new nonstop service between Oakland and Santa Monica, expanding convenient and seamless travel options for our passengers," he said, noting the carrier's existing service to Burbank, Carlsbad and Las Vegas.

The Oakland route expands JSX's growing network from Santa Monica Airport. Customers can book at www.jsx.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff