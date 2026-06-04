June Blog 2026

Happy June! We are celebrating the last days of spring and looking forward to welcoming in summer with Summer Solstice just a couple of weeks away. So much going on this month with graduations, Father’s Day, summer vacation! It’s the perfect time to check out what’s new at the Farmers Markets! Whether you’re on your way to the beach or getting ready for a weekend camping trip, we’ve got the most amazing, delicious snacks to boost your energy, put a smile on your face and some pep in your step! Who needs an energy drink when farmers market fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrition! Did you say PEACHES!? Yes! Your favorite stone fruits are available at the farmers market now!

Special events happening at the Pico and Main Street Farmers Markets include the Juneteenth celebration at Virginia Park on June 20 and then, on Sunday, June 21, be sure to stop by the Main Street Farmers Market for a special Father’s Day Summer Solstice celebration. Spend the summer with us and enjoy music and activities for the kids! Always fun, always free!

June Calendar 2026

Pico

June 6 DJ and the Greenleas

June 13 GM Jazz

June 20 East of Lincoln M Master Gardeners Juneteenth Celebration in the Park

June 27 Megan Ukoh

Main Street

June 7 Triple B Band 10am-1pm My Gym Soccer Stars

June 14 GM Jazz Quartet 10am-1pm

June 21 Father’s Day and Solstice Celebration

Cadre Scott 9-11am Megan Ukoh 11am-1pm SolLA Instrument Petting Zoo

June 28 DJ & the Main Street Jam 10am-1pm Westside Waldorf Natural Crafting