On May 15, nearly 900 families of Kehillat Israel will carry their Torah scrolls back into their sanctuary, marking one of the first returns by a religious institution to Pacific Palisades since the January 2025 fire. Of KI's member families, 250 lost their homes entirely and another 250 were temporarily displaced.

The reopening event coincides with the celebration of Cantor Chayim Frenkel's 40th anniversary of service to the congregation.

"Returning home as a community is deeply emotional and personal for me," said Frenkel. "Music and prayer have carried us through these past 16 months. Now, to be welcomed back into our cherished holy space, my family's spiritual home for the past 40 years, is a blessing."

Architecture firm Herman Coliver Locus Architecture, led by Principal Steven Rajninger and Project Manager Megan Costello, redesigned the 4,700-square-foot sanctuary to accommodate more than 400 congregants. New features include "The Portal," an entry designed as a gateway into sacred space; a new ark; updated memorial walls; reconfigured acoustics through a suspended "Sound Cloud"; and enhanced audiovisual capabilities for in-person and virtual events.

"This is more than a physical reopening," said Senior Rabbi Amy Bernstein. "It is a moment to gather again in a familiar space that has been transformed to meet our community members where they are now, a place of calm, reflection, and belonging."

Since the fire, the KI community has continued to prioritize in-person gatherings, meeting in several temporary locations across Los Angeles.

"At KI, our congregants, clergy, and staff have held each other close and relied on one another for support ever since the fire devastated the Pacific Palisades last year," said Board of Trustees President Matthew Ross. "It's been a long road to our reopening, but now that we're back in our reimagined building, we're excited once again to have a central gathering place for our beloved community."

KI's return will be marked by several community gatherings and spiritual services, starting with the May 15 sanctuary rededication and continuing throughout the year.

Founded in 1950 by several Pacific Palisades families, Kehillat Israel is an inclusive Jewish community grounded in Reconstructionist tradition.

Edited by SMDP Staff