Kristina Irwin mounts 'common sense' campaign for State Senate

As California’s political landscape continues to shift amid growing concerns over affordability, public safety, homelessness, and wildfire recovery, Senate candidate Kristina Irwin is positioning herself as what she calls a “common sense” voice focused on working families, local control, and holding government accountable.

Irwin, a Republican candidate running for the California State Senate, says her campaign was shaped not by traditional politics, but by personal experience first during the COVID-19 school shutdowns, and more recently following the devastating Palisades fires that impacted her children’s school community. “I’ve seen the system fail from every angle as a mom, an immigrant, a concerned citizen, and someone watching working families struggle. We need adults back in Sacramento making decisions that actually help communities,” said Irwin.

Irwin first entered politics in 2022 as a write in candidate during the pandemic, driven by frustrations surrounding prolonged school closures and what she viewed as a disconnect between state leadership and families. Though she did not win, she says the campaign gained broad support from parents across party lines and earned the highest vote total ever for a write in candidate in that race. The aftermath of the Palisades fires further solidified her decision to run again. “My children’s school community was devastated,” she said. “The tennis courts, the recreation areas, homes, local gathering places, all gone or damaged. First our children experienced COVID and the isolation from that, and now this. There’s been a massive system failure.”

Irwin’s platform centers on five core issues from public safety, homelessness, education reform, affordability, and streamlining rebuilding efforts across fire impacted communities like Pacific Palisades and Malibu. On public safety, Irwin says fully funding Proposition 36 would be one of her top priorities if elected. “Public safety matters regardless of political party. People overwhelmingly voted for Prop 36, and Sacramento needs to follow through," she said.

On homelessness, Irwin advocates for what she describes as a compassionate but structured approach focused on mental health care, rehabilitation, and reintegration services. “It is not compassionate to leave people suffering on the streets,” Irwin said. “We need wraparound services; mental health treatment, vocational training, psychiatric support, rehabilitation; so people can actually get back on their feet.”

Education reform is another cornerstone of her campaign. Irwin argues California schools need both a return to foundational learning methods and stronger preparation for the future economy. She also supports curriculum transparency, greater parental involvement, and the reintroduction of programs like home economics, auto shop, gardening, and hands on learning, alongside newer areas such as AI education and financial literacy, supporting school choice, charter schools and homeschooling. “Our kids need balance again as they’ve been on screens nonstop since COVID. We need to bring back pen and paper, handwriting, practical skills, and also teach them how banking, stocks, AI, and financial systems work,” said Irwin.

Affordability also remains central to her message. As the only real estate agent currently on the ballot in the race, Irwin says she brings a firsthand understanding of California’s housing and cost of living challenges. Among her economic priorities is suspending the state gas tax and reducing regulatory barriers impacting homeowners and businesses. “We need to cut the red tape. Families in the Palisades and Malibu deserve the ability to rebuild quickly without Sacramento creating more obstacles,” Irwin said.

Irwin also emphasized the importance of local control over rebuilding and development decisions, particularly in wildfire affected communities. “We don’t need Sacramento imposing blanket high density mandates on local communities - people who live here understand what their neighborhoods need,” said Irwin.

In addition to her policy platform, Irwin highlighted concerns around political extremism and rising antisemitism, particularly on college campuses. "We need to get back to the basics of humanity and civility - there is no place for hateful rhetoric whether it's coming from the left or the right, we have to stand against it," she added.

Irwin has received endorsements from several prominent Republican figures and organizations, including the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which aligns with her focus on affordability and tax reform. She has also been endorsed by Senator Shannon Grove and Tony Strickland.

As the campaign enters its final stretch, Irwin says her candidacy is ultimately about restoring accountability and representing families who feel unheard. "Hard-working families are being priced out of the communities they built and future generations deserve a fair shot at success," she said. “I’m running because I love this state, and I believe we can make California work again for working families."