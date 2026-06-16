The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion directing county departments to develop a coordinated strategy addressing hazardous vegetation on fire-impacted residential properties in Altadena and the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains.

The motion, authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath, responds to conditions that have developed in the months since the Eaton and Palisades fires, during which thousands of properties have remained in various stages of debris removal, insurance resolution and rebuilding. On many vacant lots, vegetation has become severely overgrown, increasing wildfire risk and contributing to illegal dumping, vermin infestations and quality-of-life concerns for neighboring residents.

"I want county resources working on this problem now, before another fire season puts more lives and property at risk," Barger said.

"Los Angeles County is committed to using every tool available to reduce wildfire risk and keep neighborhoods safe," Horvath said.

The motion directs the Departments of Public Works, Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures, Fire and Chief Sustainability Office — along with the Los Angeles County Disaster Recovery Rebuild Authority — to develop a comprehensive approach prioritizing voluntary compliance, community outreach and direct assistance before any punitive enforcement is considered.

The strategy will emphasize education, defensible-space assistance and non-punitive mitigation, while also examining innovative techniques such as targeted grazing and other nature-based vegetation management. Pilot programs in Altadena, the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains and Sunset Mesa are among the options to be explored.

Departments must return to the Board within 30 days with recommendations covering immediate actions, potential funding sources, legal and operational considerations and any policy changes needed to support a long-term wildfire risk-reduction strategy.

Edited by SMDP Staff