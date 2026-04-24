The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched its annual Take Action for Mental Health L.A. County campaign, a month-long series of events and activities marking May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

This year the department is partnering with 84 community-based organizations to host 137 grant-funded mental health events — both in-person and online — throughout May. LACDMH will also host nine large-scale signature events, beginning with a kickoff at Magic Johnson Park on Sunday, May 3, followed by events at community colleges across Los Angeles County.

Events are free and include wellness activities such as meditation, live music, art activities and community resources. The department is partnering with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club, the Los Angeles Lakers, Meruelo Media and Univision to help reduce stigma and encourage residents to seek support.

"Mental Health Awareness Month provides a vital opportunity for us to connect with communities across Los Angeles County and elevate the importance of mental health and wellbeing," said LACDMH Director Lisa H. Wong, Psy.D. "Through this year's campaign, we are bringing accessible, culturally responsive wellness activities and resources directly into communities — from our kickoff event at Magic Johnson Park to events at local community colleges — to inspire hope, recovery and wellbeing, particularly among our transition-aged youth and young adults. At its core, this campaign is about strengthening connections, reducing stigma, and empowering communities to prioritize their mental health every day."

County residents can access mental health support year-round through the 24/7 Mental Health & Substance Use Services Help Line at (800) 854-7771 and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Walk-in clinics and peer resource centers are also available.

A complete list of campaign events is at TakeActionLA.com. More information about county mental health resources is at dmh.lacounty.gov.

Edited by SMDP Staff