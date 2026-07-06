The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath aimed at helping restaurants navigate the county's permitting and plan check processes and making it easier to open new food establishments across the region.

"Every restaurant starts with someone sharing a piece of themselves — a family recipe, a cultural tradition, or a dream they've carried for years," Horvath said. "The people opening and operating restaurants are taking a chance on our communities, and we should meet that courage with clear guidance, meaningful support, and a path that makes it easier to bring those ideas to life."

The action directs the Department of Public Health and the Department of Public Works to develop plans for implementing new state laws meant to streamline restaurant permitting and renovation, including measures that set expedited review timelines and provide greater flexibility for restaurant operations.

The board also directed the Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Department of Economic Opportunity and other partners, to update restaurant permitting websites, checklists and toolkits to make them more user-friendly; conduct outreach so operators understand available resources and new state policies; and explore expanding technical assistance and concierge-style services that offer one-on-one guidance before plans are submitted.

The departments were also directed to evaluate ways to improve language accessibility and tailored support for applicants throughout the process, and to identify further recommendations to help restaurants open more efficiently.

Restaurants support thousands of jobs and are a key driver of tourism and local economic activity throughout Los Angeles County. By improving access to information and strengthening technical assistance, the county aims to create a more predictable and supportive experience for owners seeking to open or expand their businesses.

Edited by SMDP Staff