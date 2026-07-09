Los Angeles County's departments of Mental Health and Public Health have joined counties statewide in transitioning from the Mental Health Services Act to the voter-approved Behavioral Health Services Act, part of a broader state effort known as the Behavioral Health Transformation.

The change stems from Proposition 1, which California voters passed in March 2024, amending the 2004 Mental Health Services Act. The measure adds no new taxes but reconfigures how existing mental health tax funding is used, allowing money to go toward substance use disorder services. Its passage also approved $6.3 billion in bonds to support treatment and housing beds.

The act maintains most of the funding allocated under the prior law but changes how those funds are used and expands planning to include the Public Health Department's Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau in all behavioral health programming.

"Many of BHSA's changes are administrative, which means consumers will experience a seamless transition to this new age of mental health care in Los Angeles County," said Department of Mental Health Director Lisa H. Wong. "Through BHSA, the State's new funding mechanisms allow us to expand specialized services, invest in innovative programs and broaden our reach."

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county Department of Public Health, called the change "a great opportunity for us to reimagine mental health and substance use services to ensure that we focus on client-level needs with an eye toward enhancing care and outcomes."

The act restructures five existing funding categories into three. Housing and operating subsidies, at 30% of funding, help people experiencing chronic homelessness through resources such as security deposits, interim housing, rental subsidies and licensed residential care. Full-Service Partnerships, at 35%, provide the department's most intensive level of care for those who need services most. Behavioral Health Services and Supports, also 35%, covers early intervention efforts to prevent homelessness, overdose and suicide, as well as flexible funding for outpatient and crisis care and workforce support.

County officials led implementation planning with community stakeholders through 30 in-person and virtual sessions reaching 224 organizations across eight service areas. Officials said continuity of care anchors the phased transition and that no client will lose services.

Prevention programs previously overseen by the county Department of Mental Health will now be administered by the California Department of Public Health.

Edited by SMDP Staff