Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Elizabeth Buenrostro Ginsberg has updated the collection costs for recovering delinquent unsecured property taxes to reflect actual costs, the department announced.

The changes take effect Sept. 1, 2026, starting with unsecured property tax bills due in fiscal year 2026-27. Delinquent unsecured property taxes will incur a 10% penalty and a $12 Notice of Enforcement collection cost — down from $20 — if not paid by the delinquency date.

After 90 days from the delinquency date, outstanding taxes will incur an additional $93 Notice of Lien collection cost, up from $29, plus penalties at a rate of 1.5% per month until paid in full. The department will also institute enforcement proceedings, which include recording a tax lien against the assessee of record if payment is not received on time.

Property owners who pay on time will not be affected.

Unsecured property tax bills can be viewed at ttc.lacounty.gov/request-unsecured-bill, and mail and in-person payment instructions are available at ttc.lacounty.gov/pay-your-property-taxes-unsecured. Delinquent unsecured property taxes cannot be paid online.

Property owners can find answers to most questions or submit inquiries at ttc.lacounty.gov/unsecured-public-inquiries, call the Unsecured Property Tax Section at 1-213-893-7935, or visit 225 N. Hill St., First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles, CA 90012, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday, excluding county holidays.

Spanish-language assistance is available by calling 1-213-974-2111 during the same hours.

Edited by SMDP Staff