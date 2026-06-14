LA28 announced Wednesday that Drop 2, its second public Olympic ticket on-sale period, will run Aug. 10–20, offering fans worldwide another opportunity to purchase tickets to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Fans must register for the LA28 Ticket Draw to receive a randomly assigned time slot for the Drop 2 window. Registration is open through July 22 at Tickets.LA28.org. Fans already registered who have not reached their ticket maximum are automatically entered and do not need to re-register.

Drop 2 will offer tickets across all Olympic sports at a range of price points, subject to availability. Fans may purchase up to 12 total Olympic event tickets and up to 12 additional Football (Soccer) Tournament tickets, with a four-ticket limit per ceremony. Selected fans will be notified of their time slots Aug. 6–7 via the email address used to register.

LA28 also announced a Visa Presale Ticket Draw for qualified Visa cardholders, offering a chance at a time slot during a presale window July 29–31. To be eligible, Visa cardholders must confirm their status at Tickets.LA28.org before July 22. Fans selected for the Visa Presale will not be eligible to receive a time slot in Drop 2.

The announcement follows the first on-sale in April, which LA28 called the most successful ticket launch in Olympic history, with more than 4 million tickets claimed by fans across 85 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. That launch included half a million $28 tickets, with 95% of all tickets priced under $100 placed directly with Los Angeles and Oklahoma City area residents.

"The world is ready, and so are we," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover.

Drop 2 is powered by AXS and Eventim. Paralympic tickets will go on sale in 2027.

Edited by SMDP Staff