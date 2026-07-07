More than 13,000 young athletes took part in LA28's Day of Sport on June 23, the highest participation since the event began in 2023 and the first time it expanded beyond California.

Held in recognition of National Olympic and Paralympic Day, the celebration reached 180 sites, including 120 PlayLA locations in Los Angeles and venue cities such as Carson, Inglewood, Long Beach, Pasadena, Pomona, Arcadia and Anaheim. For the first time, activities also took place in Oklahoma City and in cities hosting LA28 Olympic soccer matches, including Nashville, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; and San Jose.

"LA28's Day of Sport going national reflects the growing excitement across the country as we prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to return to the U.S. in just two years," said Janet Evans, LA28 chief athlete officer.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said expanding access to sports is a priority as the city prepares to host the 2028 Games. "LA28's Day of Sport and programs like PlayLA have played an important role in empowering the next generation of athletes," she said.

LA28 worked with more than 30 community organizations on the activities. At the Salvation Army's LA Red Shield Community Center in Pico-Union, Evans joined more than 200 young athletes alongside Olympians Nadia Comaneci, Bart Conner, Reginald Jagers, Nick Itkin and Mariah Bell and Paralympians Jamal Hill and Ileana Rodriguez.

The day began with a Parade of Nations and opening ceremony before participants rotated through basketball, flag football, soccer, track and field, para swimming and water polo. A closing ceremony awarded select athletes commemorative medals, and each participant received gifts including a ball, an LA28-branded Nike T-shirt and a swim cap from DICK'S Sporting Goods.

The initiative supports LA28's pledge to expand youth sports access, anchored by PlayLA, a city program backed by a $160 million investment from LA28 and the International Olympic Committee and delivered through the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department.

June 23 also marks International Olympic Day. This year the IOC is running its Let's Move campaign under the theme "You Can Do This," encouraging young people worldwide to try sport.

Day of Sport celebrations continue through the week.

Edited by SMDP Staff