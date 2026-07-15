LA28 began accepting volunteer applications for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, opening the search for up to 60,000 people to join the Volunteer Crew as the two-year countdown to the Games begins.

Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis, who won at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, has been named an official ambassador of the LA28 Volunteer Program, presented by Delta Air Lines.

"I know what it means to compete on the world's biggest stage, and I know firsthand that the magic of the Olympic Games is not just made by the athletes — it is made by the people who show up to support them," Lewis said. "If you want to be part of something historic, apply today. The role of a lifetime is waiting."

Reynold Hoover, LA28 chief executive officer, said the crew working behind the scenes helps make the Games' signature moments possible. "Behind every event, every venue and every moment will be the LA28 Volunteer Crew," he said.

While most volunteer opportunities will be in Los Angeles, the crew's reach will be nationwide, with volunteers supporting Olympic events in Oklahoma City and Olympic soccer matches in New York, Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; San José; and San Diego.

Roles will be available in eight categories: communications, driving, experience, medical, ceremonies, operations, sport and technology. Some positions require specialized skills, such as medical expertise or language translation, which applicants can indicate in their applications.

To mark the milestone, LA28 planned community volunteer events, including a beautification project at Griffith Park with Friends of Griffith Park, a project in Canoga Park with TreePeople, and a cleanup at Zach D. Taylor Park in Oklahoma City with OKC Beautiful. The Griffith Park Zone will host Olympic and Paralympic cycling road events in 2028.

The volunteer program launched in 2025 with more than 25 community events across the Los Angeles region. Delta became the inaugural Founding Partner of the Games in 2020.

Officials said early applicants receive no priority, and an announcement will be made at least seven days before applications close. Prospective volunteers can apply at the LA28 volunteer page, and fans can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw at Tickets.LA28.org.

The Olympic Games run July 14-30, 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games Aug. 15-27.

Edited by SMDP Staff