The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will open its Games-time volunteer application and portal on July 14, inviting fans worldwide to apply to join the LA28 Volunteer Crew for the 2028 Games.

The date marks exactly two years before the Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Olympic Games. The crew will be made up of about 60,000 people serving during the Olympic and Paralympic volunteer periods.

"Volunteers are the backbone of the Games," said Reynold Hoover, LA28 chief executive officer. "They are a friendly face who helps welcome the world, create memorable experiences and bring the Olympic and Paralympic spirit to life."

The Olympic volunteer period runs from March to August 2028, with the Paralympic period running from August to September 2028. Each volunteer will commit to a minimum of 10 shifts within one period.

Roles will span a wide range of responsibilities, from welcoming and guiding spectators and athletes to specialized work such as medical or language translation assistance. Most opportunities will be in the greater Los Angeles region, but volunteers also will be needed for Olympic events in Oklahoma City; New York; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; San José, California; and San Diego. Applicants will indicate their preferred location and any special skills.

The LA28 Volunteer Program presented by Delta Air Lines launched in 2025 and offers two ways to get involved: serving in the community now and volunteering during the Games. Since then, LA28 and Delta have hosted more than 25 community volunteer events with local nonprofit partners across the region, including beach, street and trail cleanups, habitat restoration and fresh food packing.

Interested applicants can sign up for updates and learn more on the LA28 Volunteer page. Those who already expressed interest will receive an email with next steps in the application process, which must be completed in its entirety for consideration.

Delta became the inaugural Founding Partner of the LA28 Games in 2020 and is the Presenting Partner of the volunteer program.

LA28 will bring the Games to Los Angeles in 2028, making it the third city to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and the first time the city hosts the Paralympic Games. For more information, visit: la28.org/en/volunteer/games-time-volunteering.html

Edited by SMDP Staff