Los Angeles organizers have released the full competition schedule for the 2028 Paralympic Games, the first Paralympics ever to be held in the city and the largest in the event's history.

The LA28 Paralympic Games will feature 560 medal events — the most since Seoul 1988 — across a record 23 sports in nearly 20 venues spread throughout a 35-mile radius. Competition will span 14 days, with the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 15, 2028, and the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 27.

In a historic first, competition will begin before the opening ceremony, with Wheelchair Rugby starting on Day -2 and Boccia on Day -1. No athletes will be eliminated before the ceremonies.

Para Climbing will make its Paralympic debut at LA28 after becoming the first sport ever added to the Paralympic program by an organizing committee. The sport will feature 80 athletes competing across eight medal events over four finals sessions from Aug. 24–27.

Three additional new events were added across Para Table Tennis, Para Triathlon and Para Swimming.

The Games will feature the largest and most gender-balanced athlete field in Paralympic history, with 45% of quota spots allocated to women, up from 42% at Paris 2024.

The final weekend will be among the most event-dense in Paralympic history. Super Saturday, Aug. 26, will feature 15 finals sessions and more than 50 gold medals awarded across 12 sports. The closing day, Aug. 27, will award 20 medals — the most on a final day since Atlanta 1996.

Tickets will go on sale in 2027 through AXS and EVENTIM. For updates, visit the LA28 Games Plan page.

Edited by SMDP Staff