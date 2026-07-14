Lobster poachers arrested on the Pier

Wildlife officers from across Southern California teamed up to catch lobster poachers at the Santa Monica Pier, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday.

Spiny lobster season closed March 18, but that hasn't stopped some people from breaking the law, according to the department.

During the enforcement operation, wildlife officers and their trained canines found lobsters hidden in duffel bags, backpacks, vehicles and a baby stroller. Officers seized 34 lobsters, including several egg-bearing females, and returned them to the ocean alive.

Each female lobster produces one brood of 50,000 to 800,000 eggs a year and carries them for about 10 weeks. Losing an egg-bearing female can significantly harm the lobster fishery and affects anglers who follow the law, the department said.

Six suspects were arrested on charges that included taking lobster out of season, exceeding daily bag limits, taking undersized lobster, taking lobster by hook and line, and possessing more than triple the daily bag limit. Violations carry penalties of up to $1,000 each and up to a year in jail.

California Statewide Law Enforcement Association President Alan Barcelona praised the officers and their K-9 partners for "protecting a valuable marine resource, safeguarding future generations of California spiny lobster, and ensuring those who chose to violate our conservation laws are held accountable."