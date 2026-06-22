Lula Cocina Mexicana, a Main Street fixture known for regional Mexican cooking and its margaritas, will celebrate 35 years in business with a community fiesta on July 1.

The anniversary caps three and a half decades for a restaurant that opened in 1991 and has remained a cornerstone of Main Street. The celebration, billed as a thank-you to longtime patrons, will feature mariachis from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., a photo booth, food and drink specials and prizes at 2720 Main St. Reservations are highly recommended.

Lula was founded by restaurateur Geraldine Gilliland and inspired by her mentor, the Mexican chef Lula Bertrán. For most of its history, the restaurant has positioned itself as a bridge between the traditions of Mexico City and the spirit of Santa Monica.

"Lula has always been about more than just food; it's about the people who walk through our doors," said Chuck Craig, the restaurant's general manager. "Reaching 35 years is a testament to the incredible community here on the Westside. This party is our way of saying thank you to the neighbors who have been with us throughout to reach this milestone."

Craig is part of that history himself. He opened Lula as general manager in 1991, later worked for other restaurants — including a stint managing Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills — and has since returned.

He credits the restaurant's longevity to its place in the neighborhood. "Our survival comes down to two things: consistency and community," Craig said. "We've never just been a business on Main Street; we're an extension of our guests' lives."

He said some staff members have worked at Lula since opening day, and that guests have marked milestones there for years, with rehearsal dinners giving way to baby showers and, later, graduation parties.

"When guests walk through our doors, they don't just see a restaurant; they see familiar faces who know exactly how they like their margarita," Craig said. "That sense of belonging is rare, and it's why people keep coming back."

Several dishes have remained on the menu since the restaurant opened. "Our guests love the nostalgia and comfort of the classics — our traditional poblanos, enchiladas and our slow-cooked carnitas have been staples since day one," Craig said. He said the clientele has also favored specialty plates such as the crepa de camarones and traditional tlacoyos. For the anniversary, the kitchen is reviving its original Yucatán dish, cochinita pibil.

The restaurant also played a pivotal role in the arrival of premium tequila in the United States, a history recounted in the book "The Patron Way," which chronicles the brand's early days.

Lula changed hands in 2023, when Gilliland turned the business over to Barry Kinyon, a longtime business adviser and friend. Craig said Kinyon's goal was to preserve the restaurant's character while introducing it to a new generation of diners.

"His mission from the start wasn't to reinvent the wheel, but to honor the legacy," Craig said. "It was vital to Barry to keep 'Lula, Lula,' while seamlessly introducing us to a whole new audience."

Under Kinyon, the restaurant has added dishes and reworked others. "If you haven't tried our new octopus dish or the Lula Burger yet, you're missing out," Craig said. The kitchen has also introduced a signature mole sauce and re-imagined its tacos, he said, while doubling down on consistency for its heritage dishes.

Craig described the transition between owners as smooth, citing the personal friendship and long business relationship between Gilliland and Kinyon. Gilliland has since moved to Mexico.

"Geraldine has since moved to Mexico, which is a beautiful full-circle moment given her love for the culture and cuisine that inspired Lula in the first place," Craig said. He said she remains in touch with the staff: "She is constantly texting us new culinary ideas inspired by the dishes she's discovering in Mexico."

Gilliland plans to return to Santa Monica for the July 1 celebration. "We are absolutely thrilled that she is traveling back to Santa Monica to be right here with us," Craig said.

While many businesses along Main Street have opted for renovations, Lula has kept what the restaurant describes as an "unpolished" charm intended to evoke a hidden gem in Guadalajara.

"Honestly, if 'Cheers' had been filmed on Main Street, Lula's bar would have been the set," Craig said.

Lula Cocina Mexicana is at 2720 Main St. in Santa Monica.