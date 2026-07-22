Main Street will close to traffic from Ocean Park Boulevard to Hollister Avenue from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday as the city hosts this year's State of the City celebration, "From Realignment to Renaissance," from 4 to 7 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will take place along Main Street and at the Ocean Park Branch Library, giving residents a chance to explore the corridor, patronize local businesses and take part in activities celebrating the city's progress.

Mayor Caroline Torosis is scheduled to deliver the State of the City address during the event. In a statement, Torosis said the choice of location was deliberate.

"Santa Monica is on stronger footing than we've been in years, and this year's State of the City is about what we do with that," Torosis said. "We're holding it on Main Street, outside the newly reopened Ocean Park Branch Library, because the future of this city gets built in neighborhoods like this one. I'll be sharing where we're headed on housing, public safety and a local economy that works for the people who live and work here."

Santa Monica Poet Laureate Jay Baldwin will also give a reading. The event will feature activations from community partners ESPN, Fever and Goldenvoice.

ESPN, which will launch its ESPN Beach hub at the Santa Monica Pier and Beach next year for Super Bowl coverage, will host a meet-and-greet with NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti, a live broadcast of "The D'Marco and Travis Afternoon Show" on ESPN LA 710AM, and giveaways.

Goldenvoice, a division of AEG Presents, will offer attendees a preview of its inaugural Ocean Way Festival, which will headline The Killers and Olivia Dean alongside Jack White, Khruangbin, Sublime and other acts. Tickets go on sale to Santa Monica residents Wednesday at 11 a.m. and to the public Thursday at 11 a.m.

Fever will give attendees a sneak preview of its upcoming European-style holiday market, planned to open in late November on the Santa Monica Pier parking deck and run through January 2027.

The city will also distribute a limited number of vouchers, redeemable for one eligible purchase per person, excluding alcohol, at participating Main Street businesses while supplies last. Participating businesses include Augie's on Main, CoTo Imports, Dolcenero Gelato, Edgemar, Heartbreak Hill Running Company, Manchego, Rabano, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Sushi Vegan, Thai Vegan and Zona Little Italy.

A Main Street Entertainment Zone will allow adults 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and consume them on sidewalks between Strand Avenue and Pier Avenue and in the closed section of Main Street, with wristbands required and outside alcohol prohibited.

"This event is a great opportunity to showcase everything Main Street has to offer while welcoming residents and visitors to support our local businesses," said Hunter Hall, executive director of the Main Street Business Improvement Association Board.

State of the City originated 15 years ago as the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce's Economic Sustainability Summit, remaining a paid Chamber event until the city took over as primary host. The event went virtual during the pandemic and returned in 2025 as a community celebration at Miles Memorial Playhouse and Reed Park, drawing more than 700 residents. This year's iteration ties into the city's promotion of the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl LXI and the 2028 Olympics.