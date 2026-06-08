The City of Malibu and the American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

The drive comes as the Red Cross reports a critical national blood shortage, with supplies down more than 3,300 units. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and the Red Cross supplies patients nationwide through approximately 130,000 blood drives each year.

"Donating blood is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways we can help others in a time of need," said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. "I encourage our community to come together, support this important blood drive, and help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients and families who depend on it every day."

The Red Cross is also reporting a severe shortage of blood platelets and is specifically encouraging African American donors to give. Sickle cell disease, which disproportionately affects African Americans, impacts more than 100,000 people in the U.S., many of whom depend on routine blood transfusions to prevent life-threatening complications. More information for African American donors is available at redcrossblood.org.

All donors will receive a $15 e-gift card and be entered into a $7,500 sweepstakes.

To register, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code "90265." Donors are encouraged to bring a photo ID, stay hydrated and eat before and after donating.

Edited by SMDP Staff