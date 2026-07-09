The city of Malibu will open its candidate nomination period July 13 for the 2026 General Municipal Election, when voters will fill two City Council seats.

The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3. The nominating period opens Monday, July 13, and closes Aug. 7. If one or more incumbents does not file, the period will be extended through Aug. 12.

Mayor Bruce Silverstein encouraged residents to run, calling the council the voice of residents in the city's governance. He said he hoped everyone who cares about the city, its residents and its fragile rural environment would consider running. He noted the opportunity arises only once every other year and that, unlike partisan state and national contests, the council election is nonpartisan and focused on local issues.

Nomination packets may be picked up in person at the City Clerk's Office at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, throughout the nomination period during the office's posted hours. Hours are listed at www.MalibuCity.org/Elections under "notices."

Before raising or spending any campaign money, candidates must complete and sign the Declaration of Intent to Solicit and Receive Contributions Form and Fair Political Practices Commission Form 501 and file them with the city clerk. Both forms are available on the elections webpage at www.MalibuCity.org/Elections, along with information on key dates, voter registration, vote-by-mail ballots and candidates. The page will be updated regularly.

To schedule an appointment to pull nomination paperwork, candidates may email City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn at KPettijohn@MalibuCity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 228.

The city's general municipal elections are consolidated with Los Angeles County elections. In 2015, the council voted to consolidate city elections with the statewide general election in November of even years in an effort to increase voter participation.

Edited by SMDP Staff