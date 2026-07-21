The City of Malibu Community Services Department has won the 2026 Southern California Public Pool Operators Association Innovative Program Award for its Sensory Swim program, which expands access to aquatic recreation for people with sensory sensitivities and diverse needs.

"This award recognizes Malibu's commitment to making recreation welcoming and accessible for everyone," Mayor Bruce Silverstein said. "The Sensory Swim program reflects our belief that every member of our community deserves the opportunity to enjoy the many benefits of swimming in an environment where they feel safe, supported, and included."

Silverstein said the city was proud of its Community Services staff for bringing the program to Malibu.

The program is offered through a partnership with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Malibu Esperance Center, helping expand inclusive recreational opportunities and strengthen community connections for participants and their families.

Designed for participants of all ability levels, Sensory Swim provides a supportive aquatic environment where individuals can enjoy the physical, mental and social benefits of swimming. Through accommodations and trained staff support, the program aims to create a safe, welcoming space where everyone can participate regardless of ability.

City officials said Malibu is committed to providing innovative recreation programs that promote health, wellness and inclusion for residents of all ages and abilities.

Sensory Swim hours for summer 2026 are 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday through Aug. 5. To learn more about Sensory Swim and other aquatics programs at the Malibu Community Pool, visit MalibuCity.org/Aquatics.

Edited by SMDP Staff