Man dies in freeway fall

A person died Thursday night after falling from the an overpass onto Interstate 10, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to the overpass at about 9:41 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a person who had fallen onto the freeway, police said. The person was struck by a passing vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the death was a suicide.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic collision, while SMPD is handling the death investigation. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains active, and no further information was available Friday.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which offers free, confidential support around the clock. Los Angeles County residents can also reach the county Department of Mental Health's help line at 1-800-854-7771 for referrals to local services, and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a Los Angeles-based crisis center, operates a 24/7 line at 1-877-727-4747.

Additional resources, including support specifically for veterans, LGBTQ+ individuals, young people and those who have lost someone to suicide, are available through the state's Suicide Prevention program at 988california.org.