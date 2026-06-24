Man shot in armed robbery at smoke shop

A Santa Monica police officer applied a tourniquet to an injured employee after an armed robbery at a smoke shop on Lincoln Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at approximately 8:13 a.m. to Smoke World, 1914 Lincoln Blvd., following reports of an armed robbery involving two suspects. An employee suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark gray Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Lincoln Boulevard. Police said there is no indication the suspects remain in the immediate area. Anyone who spots the vehicle or other suspicious activity is asked to call 9-1-1 and not approach.

Detectives are actively working to identify those involved. Anyone with information, video footage or other evidence is asked to contact Detective Martin Jauregui at martin.jauregui@santamonica.gov or the department's watch commander at (310) 458-8427.