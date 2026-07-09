The Morgan-Wixson Theatre will present "Shrek: The Musical" in Santa Monica this summer as part of its 80th anniversary season, opening June 27 and running through July 26.

The production arrives 25 years after the original "Shrek" movie premiered at the Mann Theatre in Westwood. The musical, with a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, follows the grumpy ogre Shrek, who sets out to confront Lord Farquaad and reclaim his swamp after banished fairy-tale creatures appear there. To do so, he agrees to rescue Princess Fiona, locked in a tower guarded by a dragon, and is joined on the journey by the talkative Donkey.

Director and scenic designer Michael Heimos said the show carries a message that "everyone deserves love and acceptance exactly as they are," pointing to the anthem "Freak Flag," which celebrates individuality. He said the production reminds audiences that "our differences are not flaws to overcome — they are often the very things that make us unique, worthy of connection, and deserving of love."

Spencer Johnson, who plays Shrek, said he related to the character on a visceral level. "He is stuck in the mud because both his parents and the world around him have convinced him that is where he belongs," Johnson said. He added that the real love story is "Shrek learning that being self-sufficient isn't the same thing as being happy."

Co-producer Ann Villella, whose daughter is in the cast, said the show teaches "what's inside matters far more than the exterior — and that we're all working through many layers, just like an onion."

The production features Roni Dvir as Princess Fiona, Tyler Marshall as Lord Farquaad and Daniel X Scipio as Donkey, among a large ensemble. Lori Merkle is music director, Lauren Blair is choreographer, and Ann Villella and Cori Goldberg are co-producers.

In recent years the Morgan-Wixson has staged "Sister Act" and "Footloose," both summer hits at the theater.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd. Tickets are $39 for adults and $29 for seniors and students, plus fees. Group rates are available. Reserved seats are available at morgan-wixson.org, by phone at 310-828-7519 or by email at boxoffice@morgan-wixson.org. Free parking is available a block west of the theater.

Edited by SMDP Staff