Motorcycle rider in critical condition after collision with protected bike lane

A motorcyclist remained in critical condition Thursday after her motorcycle struck a raised median separating a protected bike lane from the vehicle travel lane on Broadway in downtown Santa Monica.

Santa Monica police responded to the 400 block of Broadway, near the downtown Target store, at approximately 8:55 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle at 5th Street and Broadway.

Officers arrived within about one minute and found an adult woman pinned beneath the motorcycle. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel treated her at the scene before transporting her to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

The collision was initially reported as a possible hit-and-run. Investigators determined, however, based on witness statements and physical evidence, that no other vehicle was involved.

According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle struck the raised curb dividing the vehicle lane from the protected bike lane. The bike then traveled along the raised median before the rider was ejected and the motorcycle came to rest on top of her. Investigators believe the severity of her injuries resulted from the impact with the raised curb, the ejection and the motorcycle landing on her.

The department's Major Accident Response Team is leading the investigation, reviewing physical evidence, interviewing witnesses and seeking video footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8427.