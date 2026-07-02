The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority will deploy more than 80 wildland fire-trained personnel to patrol its parklands on the night of the Fourth of July, part of an annual effort to protect visitors and natural resources during the holiday.

The deployment focuses on public safety, fire prevention, law enforcement and public awareness across the urban-wildland interface. More than 50 MRCA fire protection personnel — full-time, seasonal, paid call-out and volunteer staff, all wildland firefighters — will patrol from the Pacific Coast to Santa Clarita aboard Type 3 and Type 6 fire engines. Eleven pieces of firefighting equipment, including Type 3 engines and tactical water tenders, will be positioned throughout the jurisdiction.

"The MRCA will be out in full force on the Fourth of July to patrol its parklands and curb illegal activity," said Chief Fire Management Officer Ken Nelson. "Our crews are well-trained and ready to respond to the threat posed by dry brush, fireworks, and warm weather."

An additional 30 rangers, operations staff and public officers, most also certified wildland firefighters, will patrol high-traffic areas including Mulholland Drive, Topanga Canyon, the 118 Corridor and Malibu.

"We are very prepared and ready to respond," said Chief Ranger Fernando Gomez, who has patrolled Mulholland on the Fourth of July for more than 25 years. "We want the public to understand that some areas may be closed. Be vigilant, read signs, and pay attention to your surroundings."

In Malibu, equipment will be pre-positioned and patrols deployed at coastal locations including Winding Way and Lechuza Beach. On Mulholland Drive, the Jerome C. Daniel Overlook above the Hollywood Bowl and the Universal Overlook will close by 6 p.m., and all other overlooks will close to vehicles at 5 p.m. The city of Los Angeles has committed LAPD, LADOT and Recreation and Parks ranger staff to the Mulholland operation.

In Topanga Canyon, security guards will join MRCA staff at the Top of Topanga Overlook from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Monday, coordinating with Topanga Arson Watch volunteers and the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

The MRCA, a local government public entity, manages more than 80,000 acres of parkland and maintains a workforce trained in wildland fire suppression and fuel management. Its rangers are California peace officers as well as trained wildland firefighters.

Edited by SMDP Staff