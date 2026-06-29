Musco Lighting has been named the official sport presentation and broadcast lighting provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA, the company announced June 16. Musco will provide field-of-play lighting as well as sports presentation entertainment lighting for the Games.

"Musco's first involvement with lighting Olympic venues was the 1984 Games in Los Angeles," said Jeff Rogers, CEO of Musco Lighting. "Forty-four years later, our team is enthused about the opportunity to partner with LA28 and Team USA."

The LA28 Games will be the largest Olympic and Paralympic Games in history, featuring new sports, expanded events and greater parity for women athletes. With more than 50 years of expertise in broadcast lighting, Musco provides sports presentation and entertainment lighting for athletes and fans.

"Musco Lighting has a storied history of bringing presentation excellence to fields of play in our city, dating back to the last time the Games came to town," said Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28. "We are excited to partner with Musco to ensure our venues shine brilliantly and deliver an unparalleled viewing experience."

For more than 50 years, Musco has specialized in sports lighting and technology, with innovations in glare reduction and light control. The company's TLC for LED system, Show-Light special effects technology and Mini-Pitch System modular sports solution are found at neighborhood ballfields, NFL and MLB stadiums, NBA and NHL arenas, major collegiate facilities and previous Olympic Games. Every Musco system is backed by a long-term parts and labor warranty.

More information is available at www.musco.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff