Newsletter: Feb 05, 2026

Race for L.A. Mayor descends into chaos amid new accusations against Karen Bass
The race for Los Angeles mayor has erupted into turmoil this week as incumbent Karen Bass faces explosive allegations of altering a critical wildfire report...READ
Book Release for The Invasion of Pantomime by Tim Xonnelly
Beyond Baroque
Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM
681 Venice Blvd., Venice
Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center
Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM
1310 11th St, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Thu. Feb 5 8:30PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop
Viola Floral Studios
Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM
1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica
Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage
Electric Lodge
Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM
1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Harvelle's Santa Monica
Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM
1432 4th St,, Santa Monica
Hosteling Intl.
Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM
1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica
New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family
Santa Monica History Museum
Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM
1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica
Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee
Circular Library
Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM
1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
