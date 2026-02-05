 Skip to content
SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 05, 2026

By Editor
Published:
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. 
Today: 🌤️ High 79° / Low 57°
Tomorrow: 🌤️ High 67° / Low 52°

First Up

Karen Bass

Race for L.A. Mayor descends into chaos amid new accusations against Karen Bass

The race for Los Angeles mayor has erupted into turmoil this week as incumbent Karen Bass faces explosive allegations of altering a critical wildfire report...READ

Close to Home

Two fatalities on PCH underscore persistent safety crisis
Two people died in separate incidents on Malibu roadways this week, highlighting an ongoing traffic safety emergency that has claimed dozens of lives in recent years despite millions of dollars in improvements. A single-vehicle crash on Malibu Canyon Road killed one person Wednesday morning after their vehicle went over the
SMDPMatthew Hall
EPA chief outlines Trump’s plan to speed up the rebuilding of homes after LA wildfires
Trump administration officials traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to outline the president’s plan to override state and local rules and speed up the permitting process for the reconstruction of tens of thousands of homes destroyed by last year’s wildfires. Last week the president signed an executive order that the
SMDPAssociated Press
California judges defend their independence and the rule of law
When the rule of law is under attack, judges are among its natural defenders. But the very nature of their positions prevents them from doing or even saying much outside of their courtrooms. They have to avoid any appearance of bias or partisanship. That’s why it was so noteworthy,
SMDPCal Matters

In Case You Missed It

Santa Monica Council Debates Meeting Changes to Boost Access
Santa Monica City Council rejected 10 a.m. meetings but is exploring closed session changes, longer public comment times, and weekend town halls to increase public participation.
SMDPMatthew Hall
LA County Extends Eviction Protections Amid Immigration Raids
Los Angeles County now requires two months of unpaid rent before landlords can evict tenants in unincorporated areas, up from the previous one-month threshold.
SMDPMatthew Hall

Events

Book Release for The Invasion of Pantomime by Tim Xonnelly

Beyond Baroque

Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM

681 Venice Blvd., Venice

Chasing Monarchs

Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

Thu. Feb 5 7:30PM

1310 11th St, Santa Monica

TRAKTR RECORDS PRESENTS

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Thu. Feb 5 8:30PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Date Night Flower Arranging Workshop

Viola Floral Studios

Fri. Feb 6 6:00PM

1639 11th St. Suite 162, Santa Monica

Electric Lodge Presents: High Voltage

Electric Lodge

Fri. Feb 6 8:00PM

1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Fri. Feb 6 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Ryan Presents; the 90s!

Harvelle's Santa Monica

Fri. Feb 6 9:00PM

1432 4th St,, Santa Monica

Downtown Walking Tour

Hosteling Intl.

Sat. Feb 7 10:00AM

1436 2nd Street, Santa Monica

New Exhibition at the history museum celebrates Food & Family

Santa Monica History Museum

Sat. Feb 7 11:00AM

1350 Seventh Street, Santa Monica

Craft Café & Supply Swap with Peo Vee

Circular Library

Sun. Feb 8 2:30PM

1221 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

Read our PDF version
Editor

