SMDP
Newsletter: Feb 14, 2026

A mostly cloudy Valentine's Day with some sun, but rain is coming Monday/Tuesday. Current forecast calls for 1.5"+.
Today: 🌥️ High 64° / Low 52°
Tomorrow: ☁️ High 63° / Low 54°

First Up

ambulance
Santa Monica Fire Department ambulances and personnel now handle emergency medical transports throughout the city.

SM Fire Department takes over emergency medical transports

The Santa Monica Fire Department has launched an in-house Ambulance Operator Program and expanded its Advanced Provider Unit, reshaping..READ

Close to Home

Federal Study Could Make Santa Monica Bay Beaches National Parks
The National Park Service is studying if Los Angeles coastal areas from Will Rogers to Torrance Beach should become national parkland, with public comments open until April 2026.
SMDPMaaz Alin
VA Cancels Private Leases to Build Veterans Housing in West LA
The VA has canceled leases with Brentwood School, a parking company and an oil firm at its West LA campus to clear land for housing 6,000 homeless veterans by 2028.
SMDPMatthew Hall

In Case You Missed It

Santa Monica, Malibu Representatives Face 2026 Election Challengers
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Councilwoman Traci Park face challengers in 2026 LA elections, with Pacific Palisades fire response and homelessness concerns driving opposition.
SMDPMatthew Hall
Facing ‘extinction vortex,’ California grants new protections to some mountain lions
By Rachel Becker, CalMatters This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters. Just weeks after a mountain lion wandered into San Francisco, state officials voted to permanently protect populations of the charismatic predators that prowl the coastal mountains between the Bay Area and the Mexican border.
SMDPCal Matters
New Roads Baseball Aims for Historic Fourth Coastal League Title
New Roads School’s varsity baseball team in Santa Monica seeks a fourth consecutive Coastal League championship, led by seniors Xavier Walker, Ellio LaPorta, and Asamino Spong.
SMDPGuest Author
California announces investigation into delayed evacuation orders during LA-area wildfire
California’s top prosecutor announced a civil rights investigation Thursday into how delayed evacuations impacted a historically Black community ravaged by one of last year’s deadly wildfires near Los Angeles. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the investigation was spurred by months of conversation with community members and fire survivors concerned about
SMDPAssociated Press

Events

Love Lights the Pier: Ferris Wheel Serenade

Santa Monica Pier

Sat. Feb 14 4:30PM

200 Santa Monica Pier, Ste A, Santa Monica

Venice Electric Light Parade - Sundays at Sunset

Windward Plaza

Sun. Feb 15 12:00AM

1501 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

The Gordons Improv Residency

Westside Comedy Theater

Mon. Feb 16 7:00PM

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica

Karaoke Mondays at The Whaler

101 Broadway

Mon. Feb 16 12:00AM

CA 90401 Contact Info (424) 330-0166 info@venicewhaler.com Does not apply on holidays, Santa Monica

Food for Thought Book Club

Santa Monica College

Tue. Feb 17 11:15AM

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica

IMPROV 101: Intro to Improv (Tuesday Nights)

Tue. Feb 17 7:00PM

1424 4th Street, Santa Monica

