Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new agreements with Ontario, San Bernardino and San Diego to clean up homeless encampments along state highways, bringing California's total number of city partnerships to 13.

Under the agreements, called Encampment Delegated Maintenance Agreements, the state offsets the cost for local agencies that work with the California Department of Transportation to remove encampments. The three new deals build on 10 previously executed agreements across the state.

"Our partnerships must continue delivering results — helping keep roadways clean and addressing the very real issues of homelessness in our state," Newsom said. "By pairing historic state investments with local-level coordination, we are helping communities across California create safer, healthier places for everyone."

Cities may perform encampment removals on the state right-of-way as long as they follow state policies and reporting requirements. Encampments that threaten public health and safety remain the top priority. Other tasks include litter and debris collection, vegetation management and graffiti abatement.

Since July 2021, Caltrans has removed nearly 26,500 encampments along the state right-of-way and collected about 457,000 cubic yards of litter and debris. The department has signed similar agreements with several cities, including San Francisco, Claremont, Commerce, Fresno, Paramount, Riverside, Santa Ana, Santa Fe Springs, San Jose and Santa Monica.

"Keeping our freeway corridors safe and clean while helping people move off the streets and into shelter is a top priority for my administration," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said, thanking Newsom and Caltrans for renewing the city's agreement.

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran said the agreement strengthens the city's ability to address encampments while ensuring outreach teams continue connecting people with shelter and services. Ontario Public Works Executive Director Tito Haes said the deal will let the city's public works, police and housing services personnel address encampments and debris more quickly.

State officials said California is outpacing the rest of the country, recording its largest reduction in homelessness in more than 15 years. According to new federal data, the state reduced unsheltered homelessness by 8,391 people, or 6.8%, last year — more than any other state and more than twice the national reduction of 2.9%. Overall homelessness dropped 2.8%, the largest numerical decline since 2009.

From 2024 to 2025, California's total year-round bed inventory grew by 15,013 beds, from 208,794 to 223,807, the largest increase of any state. The state has created more than 87,000 beds since 2019. Newsom recently announced $109.6 million in voter-approved Proposition 1 funding for 278 new permanent supportive homes in four communities.

The Newsom administration also pointed to housing gains since 2019, including a 59% increase in annual residential construction, from 70,000 homes in 2018 to about 111,000 in 2024. Streamlining laws have cut the average time from development application to entitlement by 57%, from 160 days to 68 days in 2024.

Edited by SMDP Staff