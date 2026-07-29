A scenic stretch of Ocean Avenue will trade vehicle traffic for art, music, food and community during Art on Ocean — Palisades Park Arts Festival on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The free, all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Ocean Avenue between California Avenue and Montana Avenue. Organizers will close the festival area to cars, transforming the roadway beside Palisades Park into a walkable outdoor arts destination overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

More than 100 visual artists from across California will present original paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and mixed-media and handcrafted work. Attendees can meet the artists and buy work directly from them.

Live music will play throughout the day, with performances by Nick Kennerly, Mudslide Mojo, La Compania and Country House Party spanning classical violin, Americana, Latin jazz and dance favorites.

The Wine Garden will feature wines by Divine Vintage, a full bar by Thirst Trap, food from Blue Plate Taco, DJ sets and a Paint & Sip experience. It is limited to guests 21 and older with valid ID; those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Several local organizations will offer free creative activities for children and families. Paint Lab will bring a pop-up version of its Santa Monica studio to Ocean Avenue with free workshops, and the Kids' Area will feature art projects, sensory play, face painting and bracelet making.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors including Blue Plate Taco, Triple Beam Pizza and Ubatuba Açaí.

"Santa Monica deserves a free art show that stands alongside the best in Southern California," said Jenny Rice, event organizer with Beach Native Marketing & Events. "It's more than an art show. It's a community celebration centered around art."

The festival is presented in partnership with the City of Santa Monica Office of Sustainability & the Environment, with support from the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood Coalition and Paint Lab.

After the festival, the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood Coalition, known as Wilmont, will host its first free outdoor movie of the summer in Palisades Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and stay for a film under the stars.

Admission is free. RSVP is encouraged at art-on-ocean.com/santamonica. Art on Ocean is produced by Beach Native Marketing, LLC.

Edited by SMDP Staff