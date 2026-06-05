Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman joined law enforcement leaders and FIFA officials to brief the public on safety preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins next week across 16 North American cities.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected in the Los Angeles area for the five-week tournament.

"Los Angeles is ready to shine on the world's biggest stage," Hochman said, warning those who plan to commit crimes that "bad choices could land you a red card and a one-way ticket to watch the games from the inside of a jail."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell echoed that message, pledging a coordinated response from local, state, federal and international agencies.

Officials urged fans to check bag and prohibited-item rules at SoFi Stadium before arriving, guard against petty theft in crowds, buy tickets only through official FIFA channels, and report human trafficking, hate crimes, counterfeit merchandise or other scams to law enforcement.

To receive World Cup safety notifications, U.S. residents can text FIFALA26 to 888-777. International travelers without a U.S. data plan can download the Everbridge Public Safety app and enter the keyword FIFALA26.

Crimes can be reported online through: LAPD | LASD | FBI | City of Inglewood

In an emergency, call 911.

Edited by SMDP Staff