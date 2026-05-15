The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District recognized Olympic High School for receiving the California Model Schools Award and designation during a ceremony held May 2.

The award honors exemplary continuation high schools across California that demonstrate strong academic achievement, innovative instructional practices and comprehensive support systems helping students overcome barriers to success. Schools selected for the designation serve as models for best practices in alternative education.

"Congratulations to Cynthia McGregory and the outstanding staff at Olympic Continuation High School," said Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton. "On Saturday evening, Olympic High School received the California Model Schools Award and designation, an incredible and well-deserved honor. We are proud of Olympic's students and staff for this remarkable achievement. Your commitment to excellence continues to make a meaningful impact and make your community proud."

Olympic High School serves as the continuation high school for SMMUSD and is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The school provides a personalized academic environment for students who benefit from a smaller setting and individualized support, offering a diverse curriculum through a blended learning model that includes online coursework, teacher-led workshops and project-based learning.

"At Olympic, we are deeply committed to meeting students where they are and helping them realize their full potential," said Olympic Principal Cynthia McGregory. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and the resilience of our students, who show every day that with the right support and opportunities, success is within reach."

Through culturally responsive teaching, academic rigor and equitable access to resources, Olympic High School empowers students to progress at their own pace and often recover credits more quickly than in traditional settings. Students can earn between 90 and 120 credits annually, helping them stay on track for graduation.

The achievement reflects SMMUSD's commitment to supporting students through its core values of belonging, curiosity and empowerment.

Edited by SMDP Staff