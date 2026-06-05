One dead in Ocean Park fire

A man died Friday morning in an apartment fire near Ocean Park Blvd.

The Santa Monica Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2600 block of 5th Street at around 8 a.m. Friday morning and found a single unit engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and when investigating the interior of the unit they found an unresponsive elderly man. Firefighters attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation into the cause is underway and no additional information is available.