Ottobock, a global MedTech company specializing in prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons, has been named an Official Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Wheelchair Repair Service Provider and Official Supporter of the LA28 Paralympic Games.

The designation formalizes a role Ottobock has filled at the Paralympic Games for nearly four decades. Its technicians operate free repair and maintenance workshops on-site, servicing prostheses, orthoses, wheelchairs and other assistive devices when athletes need urgent attention.

"We are proud and excited to continue our Paralympic journey in Los Angeles. For us, this partnership is about much more than technical service — it is about trust, reliability and helping athletes perform at their very best on the world's biggest stage," said Peter Franzel, head of global events, exhibitions and sports at Ottobock.

Ileana Rodriguez, a Paralympian and LA28 vice president of Paralympic strategy and relations, said the company's four-decade commitment to the Paralympic Movement makes it a natural partner. "This partnership goes beyond technical service; it is about a mutual mission to expand access to movement for all," she said.

The announcement came during Ottobock's Full Circle Movement event at the Angel City Games, a series of free, inclusive community experiences for people of all ages and mobility levels living with limb loss or limb difference. Participants can try prosthetic technology, train with adaptive sports coaches and connect with others.

"The U.S. is one of the most dynamic markets for innovation in mobility and adaptive sport, but what truly drives our engagement here is the community," said Jan-Philip Rahmann, executive director of marketing and digital sales at Ottobock North America. He called such events "an essential bridge on the road to the LA28 Paralympic Games."

Paralympic champion Ezra Frech, an Ottobock ambassador and co-founder of Angel City Sports, linked the company's grassroots work to the Games.

"Los Angeles has an incredible opportunity to show the world what inclusive sport can look like from grassroots participation all the way to the Paralympic stage," Frech said. "Partnerships like this create visibility, opportunity and belief, helping the next generation see what they can achieve through sport."

Ottobock said the expanded partnership reflects a shared belief that sport can change perceptions and strengthen inclusion for people with disabilities at every level.

Edited by SMDP Staff