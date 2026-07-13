Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will launch an exclusive Los Angeles Dodgers hat collection in collaboration with '47 Brand on July 14, timed to the MLB All-Star Game.

The collection features two styles: a classic Dodgers blue cap and a limited-edition white cap. Both feature the Dodgers logo paired with custom embroidery, including a Ferris wheel icon and "Pacific Park" on the side and "Santa Monica Pier" on the back. The hats are available only at Pacific Park and online at pacpark.com, priced at $34.99 each.

The blue hat will be available in person beginning July 14 at Pier Gear at Pacific Park, while supplies last. The white hat will be sold exclusively online from July 14 to 21, while supplies last.

To mark the launch, Pacific Park will illuminate its Ferris wheel in Dodgers blue and white the night of July 14, featuring the "LA" insignia and a scrolling "Go Dodgers!" message visible across the Southern California coastline.

"This is where baseball, Los Angeles culture, and one of the most iconic destinations in the world come together," said Steve Garcia, director of sales and marketing at Pacific Park. "Launching during All-Star Week gives us the perfect moment to introduce a signature piece that celebrates both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Santa Monica Pier experience."

The hats are part of the broader Pacific Park x '47 Brand collection, a line of licensed headwear celebrating Los Angeles sports culture.

The Pacific Wheel is the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel, featuring 174,000 LED lights mounted on its 40 spokes and two hubs. The lighting system offers 16.7 million color combinations and displays custom, computer-generated imaging at up to 24 frames per second. The LED system provides 81% greater energy savings than most Ferris wheels' traditional incandescent bulbs.

The wheel soars nine stories high and lifts riders more than 130 feet above the Pacific Ocean, offering views of the coastline from the Santa Monica Pier.

Pacific Park, LA's only admission-free amusement park, offers 12 rides, 14 midway games, five food offerings at Snackville and seaside retail shopping. Prices and hours are subject to change. For more information and operating hours, call 310-260-8744 or visit pacpark.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and X @pacpark.

Edited by SMDP Staff