Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is continuing its 30th Anniversary celebration with discounted ride pricing through Thursday, June 11.

Guests can ride the Pacific Wheel for $10, nearly 45% off the regular price. Unlimited Ride Wristbands are discounted to $40 for guests ages 8 and older and $20 for children 7 and under, down from $50 and $30, respectively. Additional discounts apply to the Route 66 West Coaster, Sea Dragon and other attractions. All promotional offers are available at the park's ticket windows.

Pacific Park officially marked its 30th Anniversary on May 26, commemorating three decades since amusement returned to the Santa Monica Pier in 1996 — the first amusement park on the pier since the 1930s. The milestone included a birthday-themed Pacific Wheel light show, the opening of Sweet Rose Creamery and a multi-day history series.

The park features 12 rides, 14 midway games and oceanfront dining, anchored by the Pacific Wheel — the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel.

Pacific Park is open daily. For hours and information, visit pacpark.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff