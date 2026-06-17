Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier has named Steve Garcia its director of sales and marketing, effective immediately, in a role designed to drive revenue growth, elevate brand presence and expand partnerships across local, national and global markets.

Garcia brings experience in sales leadership, marketing strategy and business development across the entertainment, tourism and live events industries. He will lead all revenue-generating initiatives for the park, including group sales, sponsorships, partnerships, events and ticketing programs, while enhancing its positioning as a destination for visitors worldwide.

"Steve's proven ability to drive revenue, build high-performing teams and create strategic partnerships makes him an exceptional addition to Pacific Park's leadership team," said Jeff Klocke, chief executive officer at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. "As we continue to grow and evolve, his expertise will be instrumental in expanding our reach and elevating the Pacific Park brand."

Garcia will work closely with the executive team and department leaders while maintaining an active presence in the community. His focus will include developing sales strategies to meet and exceed annual revenue targets, strengthening tourism and hospitality partnerships, and leading integrated marketing efforts that drive awareness, engagement and visitation.

"I'm excited to join Pacific Park at such a dynamic time and to be part of an organization that is both an iconic destination and a key contributor to the local economy," Garcia said. "I look forward to building on the park's strong foundation, developing new partnerships, and creating experiences that resonate with both local audiences and visitors from around the world."

Most recently, Garcia served as director of sales and special events at Live Nation, where he led sales and local marketing across multiple San Diego venues. Earlier, he held leadership roles at SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place, served as chief operating officer and strategic advisor at TicketSearch North America, and held senior roles with Patron Technology. Earlier in his career, he worked in live theater and production management, including roles with Daryl Roth Theatres in New York.

Garcia holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater directing from New York University. He now resides in Santa Monica.

Pacific Park, LA's only admission-free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, Snackville with five food offerings and seaside retail shopping. For more information and operating hours, call 310-260-8744 or visit pacpark.com.

Edited by SMDP Staff