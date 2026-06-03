As demolition equipment moved into the Palisades Recreation Center this week, city leaders and project partners were talking about something much larger than a gymnasium, but how this could become a model for how the city delivers public projects, preserves community identity and creates future gathering spaces.

While much of the focus surrounding the recreation center has centered on rebuilding after the Palisades fire, officials involved in the $40 million public private partnership say the larger impact may ultimately be changing how civic projects happen in Los Angeles. "It's an incredible moment in the history of our city," said developer Rick Caruso. "I believe this public private partnership has proven that when the public sector and the private sector work together, great things can happen."

The project, a collaboration involving the City of Los Angeles, Steadfast LA and LA Strong Sports, represents the largest public private partnership and donation in the history of the city's Recreation and Parks Department.

For Jimmy Kim, General Manager, Department of Recreation & Parks, City of Los Angeles, the most important question is not what was built, but how it was built. "We're rapidly looking at what we've done here and asking how we change policies to make sure we can continue these types of public private partnerships," Kim said.

The statement hints at a larger conversation emerging across Los Angeles in the aftermath of fires and other crises; whether traditional timelines and approval structures can meet the pace communities increasingly demand.

Projects of this scale often take years to navigate agreements, approvals and planning processes. Leaders involved in the Palisades effort noted that groundbreaking occurred at what many described as an unusually accelerated pace.

Kim admitted he initially approached the effort cautiously. "I'll be honest with you, in the very beginning I was a little reluctant," Kim said. "I grew up in the city and there are challenges, but support from city leadership and Mayor Karen Bass shifted the direction."

Mayor Bass framed the recreation center as part of a larger civic mission. "Los Angeles' recovery goes beyond rebuilding homes and businesses; it's about restoring the vital public spaces that make up the heart and soul of the community, like the Palisades Rec Center," Bass said.

For Caruso, rebuilding public spaces was always central to the effort. "The most important part of any community is community space. It's park space; for seniors, for kids and for families."

The vision also extends beyond replacing what existed before. Although the original 1950 gymnasium carried historic significance as the first post World War II civic building in Pacific Palisades, Caruso said preserving pieces of the past remains part of the design. "It's all about respecting the history of this community and what was dear to them while building something for the next hundred years," Caruso said.

Materials from the original structure are expected to be salvaged and incorporated into the redesigned park along with historic photographs and community elements.

Leaders are already thinking beyond recovery and toward the city's next chapter. As Los Angeles prepares for the Olympics, Kim said he envisions the recreation center becoming a community gathering place similar to those seen in Olympic cities around the world. "Parks are where communities gather," Kim said. "We'll make that happen."

Councilmember Traci Park perhaps summarized the larger meaning behind the project. "The Pali Rec Center is the heartbeat of town, and having it restored is a huge milestone in the recovery," said Park.

As rebuilding continues across Los Angeles, the Palisades Recreation Center may answer a larger question facing cities after crisis recovery is no longer simply about replacing what was lost, but deciding what comes next.