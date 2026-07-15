Palisades Village, Caruso's coastal mixed-use destination in Pacific Palisades, will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday, Aug. 15, marking an emotional return for one of the area's most distinctive shopping and dining hubs.

Set in a walkable, open-air environment moments from the Pacific Ocean, the center will reopen with an elevated mix of retail and dining featuring globally recognized brands and celebrated restaurateurs. The reopening follows the 2025 fires that devastated the Palisades community.

"Following the heartbreaking fires of 2025, the Palisades community has worked tirelessly toward this moment of renewal," said Rick Caruso, founder and executive chairman of Caruso. "We promised to come back better than before the fires, and we did. This is a moment to turn the page together ... It's a comeback story for the history books and a love letter to L.A."

Reopening day will feature a full slate of events and immersive experiences, with more details to be announced in coming weeks.

The property will welcome neighborhood favorites such as Loomey's Toys and K Bakery, along with returning names including elysewalker, A.L.C., Erewhon and Zimmermann. Other returning brands include Brunello Cucinelli, Veronica Beard and Blue Ribbon Sushi.

New tenants and first-to-market concepts include Nancy Silverton's Italian steakhouse, Spacca Tutto; the first West Coast location of LESET; and Los Angeles-based brands such as Violet Grey and Xirena.

"Palisades Village is 99% leased, with the majority of tenants returning alongside an exciting mix of new retail and dining concepts, nearly one-third of which are new to the property," said Jackie Levy, chief financial and revenue officer at Caruso.

Corinne Verdery, chief executive officer of Caruso, said the village has always been defined by a curated mix of best-in-class businesses. "We're proud to bring this experience back for the community and to once again set the standard for what a neighborhood village can be," she said.

Beyond retail and dining, the property will host seasonal events, community gatherings and family-friendly programming year-round.

Originally opened in 2018, Palisades Village is home to more than 40 boutiques, dining venues, the historic Bay Theater, a specialty grocer and landscaped green space. It was the first business district in California to be certified LEED Gold by the U.S. Green Building Council.

A complete list of retailers and restaurants is at PalisadesVillageCA.com. More information is on Instagram @PalisadesVillage.

Edited by SMDP Staff