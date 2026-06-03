Palisades Fourth of July 5K/10K returns to Pacific Palisades July 4 for its 49th year after relocating last year. (Courtesy Image)

The Palisades Will Rogers Fourth of July 5K/10K Run, presented by Providence Saint John's Health Center, will return to Pacific Palisades on July 4 for its 49th annual running, following a one-year relocation to Venice Beach necessitated by the Palisades Fire.

The event offers four distances: a 10K run, a 5K run/walk, the Dick Lemon Run — a high school competition 5K — and a half-mile Kids Fun Run. The 10K route features ocean views, switchbacks through Will Rogers State Park and a finish line that has welcomed elite runners and Olympians over the race's nearly five-decade history.

Race organizers will donate a portion of proceeds to local charities, and the race's foundation has raised more than $200,000 toward rebuilding the burned Palisades Recreation Park, reconstruction of which is set to begin this summer.

"We're proud to be returning our historic race to its home in the Pacific Palisades," said Thomas Hathaway, CFO and lead organizer of the Will Rogers-Pacific Palisades Foundation.

Registration is open. Donations to support recovery efforts can be made on the event's RunSignUp page: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/PacificPalisades/PalisadesWillRogers5K10KRun

Edited by SMDP Staff